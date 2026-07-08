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Collection by Gail A. Hilliard

ADU

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“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
The 1,100-square foot suite sits at the rear of the property where a shed once stood.
The 1,100-square foot suite sits at the rear of the property where a shed once stood.
As a complement to the main home’s navy stucco facade and flat roof, the office exterior siding is a sandy gray stucco topped with a metal split shed roof.
As a complement to the main home’s navy stucco facade and flat roof, the office exterior siding is a sandy gray stucco topped with a metal split shed roof.