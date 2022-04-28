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Collection by Coral Cavanagh

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The kitchen—which features cabinetry from IKEA—was one of the more expensive elements of the home. "I chose to invest a bit more in the kitchen to support my passion for cooking,
The kitchen—which features cabinetry from IKEA—was one of the more expensive elements of the home. "I chose to invest a bit more in the kitchen to support my passion for cooking,
Descend down through the levels and layers to the garden level with a hall half bath, laundry room, storage, den/screening room and a front office/guest room/AirB&amp;B with full bath.
Descend down through the levels and layers to the garden level with a hall half bath, laundry room, storage, den/screening room and a front office/guest room/AirB&amp;B with full bath.
“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.