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c
Collection by
Coral Cavanagh
ADU
View
5
Photos
The kitchen—which features cabinetry from IKEA—was one of the more expensive elements of the home. "I chose to invest a bit more in the kitchen to support my passion for cooking,
Descend down through the levels and layers to the garden level with a hall half bath, laundry room, storage, den/screening room and a front office/guest room/AirB&B with full bath.
“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
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