Each unit is outfitted with an irrigation system to help maintain the rooftop plants. Cutwork envisions chains and stacks of the PolyRoom units forming intrinsically biophilic communities.
shou sugi ban
The sink can be hidden beneath a folding cabinet—already stowed away in the image above—allowing even the kitchen to adapt to different activities.
From a modular rail system that can be equipped with hooks and shelves to the many cubbies built into the millwork and furniture across the unit, PolyRoom transforms every corner of the home into an opportunity for storage.
Clients can customize the cabin's exterior, making it out of wood or steel.