Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
Radiant floor heating moves hot water through pipes in the ADU’s concrete floor.
“I pulled in other vintage pieces to give the space some soul,” Kelli says. A salvaged door was added to the bathroom and brass drawer pulls from ebay were added to the vanity.
Kelli embraced simple raw materials like marine-grade plywood and let them shine. “I made a design rule for myself for this project: no material should imitate another material. If it’s plywood, let it look like plywood. Let’s celebrate that.”