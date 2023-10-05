Ada bathroom

A large walk-in shower has Tadelakt plaster applied by Sobro Studios, and integrated storage.
The Rio Sectional is handmade in North Carolina, and is constructed from individual modules that create a dynamic sense of rhythm in a space. Here, the sectional wraps around a trio of Kent Coffee Tables, which are handcrafted in India from hammered brass and painted glass.
Mikiten remodeled the top floor bathroom without moving walls, creating a roll-in shower, wheelchair-friendly sink, and rearranging the fixtures. Fran liked the having the window, so a mirror was wrapped around it.