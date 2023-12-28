Twenty-foot-wide doors from Solar Innovations offer easy access to the deck. “Solar Innovations was the only manufacturer at that time that had a pocket multi-slider with a good ADA threshold,” says architect Erick Mikiten. “They almost look like steel, but are thermally broken aluminum.”
The secluded location of the house at the edge of a retired shale bank allows the luxury of an open outdoor shower. Corrugated steel siding provides a durable, zero-maintenance exterior finish and captures the changing sun and woodland shadows.
Rear garden
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / transition between old and new
“There’s something about it that feels very contextual to where it is—on a little teeny hill, looking out over the Dry Creek Valley, and there’s nothing else artful around,” says Louis.
The stilts, or pilotis, helped reduce the construction impact on the land. From within, the elevated house looks out to the middle of the surrounding trees.
A massive glass pivot door access the balcony, where the lush natural surround can be enjoyed.
The interiors of the cabins showcases a concrete ceiling and walls and wood flooring.
Paradinha, a small wooded village, is dotted with hills and oak and cork trees. "Due to its proximity to the Paiva River, the site is protected by environmental legislation,
The prefab compact cabins that Summary designed for Syntony Hotels in Paradinha, Alvarenga, Arouca, Portugal, are made from concrete, pine, and glass.
The bench Reilly made when she was a student at Rhode Island School of Design sits under industrial-style hooks in the entry.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
The tree in the central courtyard rises up through the center of the home, with its top branches visible from the first floor to create a vertical connection through the spaces that echoes the dynamic stairs.