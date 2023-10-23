Dwell House
Collection by
Kenya Williams Portland
Acoustics - Kenya Williams Portland
View
13
Photos
The first prize went to Italian designer Tania da Cruz for Braque, a modular soundproofing system made of cork.
A fully insulated, soundproof room gives the musicians free reign to produce and record.
The garage was converted into a full-use recording studio, fit with the works—soundproofing, custom cabinetry, and and an upgraded electrical system.
Music Room Soundproofed with recycled denim, marine speakers on top facing the deck for the amplified sound.
Down the hall from the principal suite is a spacious sound-proof theater.
Soundproofed phone booths allow for privacy on calls.
The master bedroom comes with soundproof windows which face Prospect Park.
Inside soundproofed music studio
Another lounge area is located in the sound-proof basement, providing a spot to enjoy the custom stereo system. "The rug truly captures the ’80s love of geometric shapes," says Lorenz.
The wood-slatted library is soundproofed for ultimate comfort.
Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
