We fell in love with a former maritime workers' hotel in Belltown and started our first-ever hotel in 1999. It's where our roots are — the unfussy luxury and intentional design ethos that drive the Pacific Northwest. Loft ceilings, hardwood floors (wherever we could preserve them) and art by our friends like KAWS and Shepard Fairey in guest rooms were some of the elements that put us on the hotelier map, and they're still a touch point for Ace today.