Ace Hotel Portland is in the old Clyde Hotel building in Downtown Portland. We’re a block from Powell's Books, a block from the Pearl District and an easy stroll to just about everywhere else. Portland takes public transportation pretty seriously — you can hop a train or a bus and get most places across the river in no time at all. There are lots of bike lanes, so you can borrow one of our bikes or rent the beautiful handmade bikes that Jordan Hufnagel made just for us. Clyde Common is a great restaurant next door to the lobby with one of the best damn bars in the country. Really. Everybody says so. There’s a Stumptown Coffee, too, because in the Pacific Northwest you need good coffee.

We also serve Stumptown French press in our little breakfast room on the second floor. Most everything is locally sourced or homemade and tastes really good. Get there before they run out of biscuits. We like dogs, so you can bring them, too. We will even give them treats. It is the 21st century, so of course, there is WiFi and it’s free. We hate paying for WiFi. The Cleaners is our event space on the corner, which is available to rent for events, weddings, art shows, meet-ups, brainstorms and parties.

So, we’ve got bikes, booze, coffee and dogs. People say they like staying with us and we believe them. We think you will, too.

www.acehotel.com/por...