Ace Hotel, Palm Springs

We found a neglected treasure — a mid-century desert modern former Westward Ho with a Denny’s — dusted it off, gave it some love and made it into Ace Hotel & Swim Club. Our 173-room hotel, spa and resort in Palm Springs, California is within biking distance of downtown and close to cool stuff like Joshua Tree, the Salton Sea, Salvation Mountain, all kinds of historic desert modern architecture and tons of great vintage shopping. It's also the best place in Palm Springs to get a laid-back massage or natural treatment at the Feel Good Spa, by the pool or in your room.

Two big pools, a vintage photobooth, award-winning room service, free WiFi and a gym round out the basics. Bring your kids, bring your dog— we're family and pet-friendly. There is a big event space where you can get married, throw a party or have a big-deal meeting. Since the hotel is embedded in one of the best landscapes on Earth, we go to great ends to protect it.

The design is organic and bohemian. Some rooms have a garden patio and some have a fireplace. Some have record players and old vinyl you can play in your room and take home with you for a few bones. There are also communal fireplaces located throughout the hotel. There's fragrant shampoo from Rudy's Barbershop, and minibars with really addictive caramel popcorn.

We collaborate with friends to curate amazing music for the lobby and poolside, and on weekends there's a DJ scene at the pool. Almost every night there's something going on at the Amigo Room bar — live music, DJs, bingo, crafting, karaoke and the occasional special event like our annual Craft Beer Fest. And it's open late, so join the party whenever. We also throw parties with live music and DJs during Coachella, Gay Pride, White Party and Dinah Shore. And that's not all— check our events calendar or give the front desk a call to see what else we've got up our sleeve.

