Accessories from Schoolhouse Electric

I have always associated the Portland-based company Schoolhouse Electric solely with classic, vintage-inspired lighting, and only recently discovered that they sell much more than that in their retail showroom and online. Here are some of my favorite finds. Most of them are made in America, most are somewhat affordable, and all will add a stylish accent to your living space. Now's a great time to check out the site and pick up some treats for yourself or as gifts; they're offering 30% off on selected items as part of their "spring cleaning" sale.