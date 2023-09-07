Dwell House
Collection by
Chelsea Ingram
AAA Bathroom inspo for 862TCJ
View
18
Photos
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
The Japanese bathroom is well lit by many windows. The home's palette of Hokkaido Cedar wood, concrete floors and grey-textured walls is condensed into this intimate space.
Main bathroom
The adjacent bathroom was plastered to maintain the minimalist palette, and provide soothing contrast with the wood detailing everywhere else.
The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
The former closet was transformed by opening up the wall to the bedroom and adding a skylight above the bathtub. The light timber joinery and bright white surfaces enhance the feeling of light.
The primary bedroom also offers a calming oasis, complete with an oversized soaking tub awaiting in the connected bath.
The primary bathroom was completely redone, with a floating vanity finished in travertine from Elements Room and a freestanding tub and faucets by Kohler.
