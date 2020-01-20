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A Writer's Prefab Retreat
“When I do a headboard, people will say ‘We want to put a shelf here or a sconce will attach here,’” says Yoshimoto. “And I'm like, don't do that because then it is only a headboard. If it’s not, then it's a sculptural thing that is acting as a headboard. As soon as you put a sconce on it, put wiring in—it is a headboard and it's lost its artistic ability to be a sculpture. If you don't want this to be a headboard, you could just hang it on the wall, and it's a sculpture. You could lean it on the wall on its side and it's still a sculpture.”
To most eyes, Ezequiel Farca’s 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City looked like a teardown. Even the lot itself—shallow and crammed against a steep hillside—wasn’t particularly alluring. But Farca saw through all the restraints to create a spa-like refuge in one of the world’s most energetic cities. "It’s is such a hectic place. You’re bombarded by so much information the moment you step into the streets," says Farca, who first gained prominence as a furniture and interior designer. "So we envisioned this house as a retreat, a kind of a temple." The rooftop courtyard is lined with a verdant mix of indigenous plants, including banana trees, palm trees, lion’s claw, Mexican breadfruit, and native vines. The chaise longues were designed for Farca’s EF Collection.
Many of the home’s furnishings are made from recycled materials, vintage finds, or nearly new pieces—such as this bathtub, which Jessica salvaged from a renovation at a friend’s house. The curtain was made from a vintage French sheet, which ironically—for a bathroom—has the initials BM embroidered on it.
Bunk beds served Jessica’s two young children for four years in the tiny home. They each had a small niche in the wall, illuminated by a pull chain light, where they could store a few things, and a pull out closet at the end of the beds for clothing. A day bed against the far wall (not pictured) served as the “guest room.”
The master bedroom, essentially just a loft with a mattress, is accessed by a wooden ladder from the living room. The master bedroom closet is downstairs in the hallway—but Jessica did cheat slightly, co-opting 12 feet of space in a neighboring barn as her dressing room/closet. “Every morning, I would go out in my rubber boots, no matter what the weather was, and get dressed in the barn,” she says.
The home’s walls are clad in Oregon white oak reclaimed from a dismantled barn on the property. Jessica Helgerson chose to paint them white to create a bright, airy look, but she left the kitchen wall au naturel for a visual pop. With storage at a premium, the kitchen needed ample cabinetry as well as some ingenious solutions—including a pull-out cabinet hidden in one half of the range hood. A vintage cabinet on the left wall provides open storage for everyday dishes.
Built-in sofas provide lots of flexibility for entertaining, lounging, and even spare sleeping arrangements—plus they provide plenty of storage, thanks to pull-out drawers. A floor-to-ceiling bookshelf was key for corralling clutter, providing some of the only horizontal space in the home. The bookshelf wall is extra thick to accommodate two small cupboards behind the sofa cushions that open into the adjoining bathroom.
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