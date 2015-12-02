A Weathering Steel Retreat in the Foothills of the Cascades

Nestled in rolling meadows, this cabin folds into the surrounding landscape.

Throughout the design process for a 1,500-square-foot cabin outside of Winthrop, Washington, Johnston Architects pulled from a variety of sources of inspiration: the homeowners’ favorite childhood memories, the natural geometry of the neighboring mountains, and the design language of origami. New Caelifera, named after and similar to the grasshopper species native to the site, maintains a low profile in its meadow surroundings. The architects explain, “The experience of New Caelifera is evocative of inhabiting a found object that is still partially buried in a Methow Valley meadow. It is an authentic space where everything is familiar yet original, down-to-earth yet glamorous, and industrial with a warm heart.”