A Tiny Apartment Renovation for a Growing Family in Melbourne

Australian firm Clare Cousins Architects proves urban living and functional family homes are not mutually exclusive.

Just because you start having kids doesn’t mean you have to pack up for the suburbs. For proof, look to this recent apartment renovation in Melbourne’s central business district by Clare Cousins Architects. The firm smartly (and inexpensively) reimagined an 800-square-foot apartment to provide more than enough space for a young couple expecting their first child.