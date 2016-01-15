A Sustainable Mexican Retreat Made of Raw, Readily Available Materials

This modern abode in Mérida, Mexico, makes a bold statement with simple materials.

On a relatively narrow and deep lot in Mexico, Taller Estilo Arquitectura was challenged with creating a home for a young couple seeking a dynamic, contemporary dwelling. The firm thoughtfully designed the space to bring in sun and light, while simultaneously relying on passive cooling techniques to moderate temperature and enable air circulation. Central to the design vision was the use of raw, readily available materials. The dramatic rear elevation features enormous two-story swing doors and a pool, both impactful design elements of this retreat-like residence.