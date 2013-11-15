A Suspended Home Extension in Australia

Surrounded by the Pacific Ocean and Lennox Head in New South Wales, Chris Knapp, a working architect at Built-Environment Practice, designed a suspended slab-concrete addition to a private Australian residence.

The 500 square-foot geometric unit, known as the 'Dragonfly' serves as a guesthouse and retreat complete with a full bathroom, garden patio, and sauna. Inspired by the homes natural surroundings, Knapp relied on sustainable and durable materials that would rightly reflect and respond to cyclical seasonal changes including climate and light fluctuations.