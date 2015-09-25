A Spa-Like Patio with Stunning Views Cascades Down a Los Angeles Hillside

Amid southern California's chaparral landscape, a backyard offers sanctuary and room to entertain guests.

What began as a modest proposal to resurface a deck and replaster an existing pool led to a dramatic transformation of a backyard overlooking Griffith Park. While the home—owned by a Hollywood Stylist—is nestled on a level plot, there were also pockets of previously unusable or awkward space. San Francisco-based firm SurfaceDesign took full advantage of those spaces by creating a floating deck, a structured retaining wall, and an outdoor spa, all of which combine to make the home a seemingly Mediterranean escape. From an upper-level courtyard to a secluded hot tub lower down, the landscape serves double duty as a flexible space for hosting and a personal retreat for the homeowner.