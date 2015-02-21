A Sneak Peek at the Broad Museum's Incredible Latticed Concrete Design

The $140 million museum by Diller Scofidio + Renfro is an impressive feat of concrete, glass, and steel.

Stepping onto The Broad museum’s spacious gallery floor from a gigantic, unfinished art elevator that’s still covered in plywood is quite an experience. There’s something very “2001: A Space Odyssey” about it. Thousands of curious visitors were given such an opportunity on February 20, during a one-day preview of Los Angeles’ forthcoming contemporary art museum. Founders, and philanthropists, Eli and Edythe Broad have given $140 million to build the new home for their collection of nearly 2,000 pieces of art, which includes works by Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Cindy Sherman and Robert Rauschenberg. The museum resides on a stretch of Bunker Hill, downtown, next to some prestigious neighbors, including the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) and the Walt Disney Concert Hall. The Broad is scheduled to open September 20, 2015, and admission will be free.