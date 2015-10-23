A San Francisco Renovation Creates Two Apartments from One

The matching properties, each about 1,325 square feet, share an open courtyard and a unique collection of exterior materials.

Principal Jim Zack had an idea when he first saw a small cottage in the Noe Valley neighborhood of San Francisco. The old cottage was situated on the far end of a 25-by-100 foot lot, and Zack knew the space would allow for two units. So, alongside Lise de Vito, the other principal of Zack | de Vito Architecture + Construction, the firm renovated the cottage and built a complementary second property. “We wanted to explore the idea of living small: how to put two detached houses on a lot that typically has one building,” Zack says. But “living small” doesn’t mean feeling cramped, even when seven people share the space. Both owners work for start-ups – the front unit has two children and the back has two musicians – and their homes open to a courtyard. And just like the lot it sits on, the architects made sure that certain rooms could be used in a variety of ways.