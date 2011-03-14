A New View on the Glass House

We've all seen images of the Glass House, the iconic architectural landmark that Philip Johnson built in New Canaan, Connecticut in 1949. Breaking from the traditional view on the property, photographer James Welling spent three years photographing the Glass House, using digital cameras set on a tripod and holding a variety of filters in front of the lens to a chieve a colorful, almost psychedelic effect. As Welling described it in an interview with Artforum, the use of filters enabled his project to become "a laboratory for ideas about transparency, reflectivity and color." Here's a peek at some images from the new book, due out from Damiani on April 30th. All images courtesy of David Zwirner, New York.

