Collection by Brandi Andres

A New Book on the Los Angeles Development of Iconic Modernist Architect A. Quincy Jones

Architect and Dwell on Design Los Angeles speaker Cory Buckner’s forthcoming book, Crestwood Hills: The Chronicle of a Modern Utopia, revisits the obstacles faced by the Mutual Housing Association (MHA) in 1947, as they worked to develop a utopian, post–World War II community in Brentwood, California. The struggling Crestwood Hills project (originally called the Mutual Housing Tract) eventually put the MHA on the map as the only successful large-scale modern housing cooperative in the west. The cooperative hired Southern California modernist architects A. Quincy Jones and Whitney R. Smith to design 28 floor plans to offer its members.

