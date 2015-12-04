A Montreal Renovation Uncovers Rich, Century-Old Architecture

A renovation opened up a property built in 1910.

When designer Anne Sophie Goneau first ascended the stairs of a century-old triplex to reach its highest door, she found a site filled with low standards: a series of light-obstructing walls cornered off rooms and boxed in a tiny kitchen. But the property had potential and it didn’t hurt that its address in downtown Montreal was close to entertainment. “The challenge,” she said, “[was] to optimize the space while respecting the architectural integrity of the existing location.” As demolition of plaster walls took place, Goneau and her team discovered original bricks that she decided to work into the final design. Now, the bricks are just one example of a home distinguished by its details—from glossy thermoplastic cabinets to glass partitions that carry light to every corner.