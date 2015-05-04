A Modern Toronto House Covered by a Contemporary Solar Screen

Light is the focal point of this modern family retreat in Toronto.

On a leafy residential street, Paul Raff Studio Architects created a family-friendly home where light takes center stage. Dubbed the Counterpoint House, the modern design offers a bold counterpoint to the more traditional homes in the surrounding Toronto neighborhood. A nod to the musical term, Counterpoint House is composed of contrasting notes of light and space, ultimately resulting in an open and inviting respite, perfect for the daily activities of the active family of four.