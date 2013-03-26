A Modern Kitchen Renovation in New York

Boris Dramov and Bonnie Fisher, principals of San Francisco-based ROMA Design Group recently completed a gut renovation for their daughter, Dana Dramov. The 2,500-square-foot live-work space located in Manhattan's Flatiron district boasts a sleek new kitchen, complete with Arclinea cabinets; appliances by Gaggenau, Sub-Zero, and Miele; furniture by Indecasa; granite countertops; and oak floors. Much like the San Francisco renovation by Abigail Turin, this design features an all-black room that contrasts with neighboring bright, white spaces. We here at Dwell are fans of how a simple, yet dramatic, move can make a strong statement.