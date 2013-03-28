A Modern Kitchen Remodel in Austin

Built in 1950, Lloyd and Kirsten Thompson's Austin house had "some inherent mid-century charm and good flow," says architect J.C. Schmeil of Merzbau Design Collective. An addition, however, had been poorly done in the 70's—it was out of level, uninspiring, and made no connection to the backyard. So the couple hired Schmeil to remodel the addition, hoping to better connect the living area to the kitchen, dining area, and lounge; and to open the lounge to the outdoors. The result is a thoroughly modern space that looks as good as it functions. Click through the slideshow to learn more. And check out Dwell.com's Rooms section for lots more kitchen inspiration.