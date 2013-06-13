A Modern Home in a South Carolina Marsh

In our July/August issue we profile a stunning modern home designed by architect James Choate of the Atlanta firm Surber Barber Choate & Hertlein. Located in a 5,000-acre nature preserve in South Carolina, the house is a rare instance of bold contemporary architecture in the region; as Choate puts it, "to put a contemporary house in the Lowcountry is a real shocker." We shared a single image in our Houses We Love column; to see more of the glass-walled great room, inside and out, click through our slideshow.