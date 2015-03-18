Francesco Librizzi's oak-and-steel staircase is as much a sculpture as it is a means of going between floors.

Cefalu, an ancient city on the northern coast of Sicily, enjoys a certain romance with the ocean, so much so that homes and apartments have been stacked on top of each other over time, since the newest unit always wants the best view of the Tyrrhenian Sea. When architect Francesco Librizzi was hired by a writer for the Italian paper La Repubblica to transform a multi-story fisherman’s house into a beautiful home, he decided to make the journey to the terrace as scenic as the panorama that awaited visitors upstairs. Librizzi explained the creative process behind creating his modernist staircase, a Mondrian-esque reimagining of egress.