A Mid-Century Renovation in Washington

This classic mid-century modern home in Lakewood, Washington, had great "bones" that had been compromised by subsequent remodels. The bathrooms were dated, the hallway was gloomy, and the kitchen was practically non-functional. DeForest Architects opened up walls, updated finishes, and created a kitchen centered around what the residents call "the mother of all islands." Click through our slideshow, with photos by Ben Benschneider, to see a fresh, updated 2,400 square foot home that honors its mid-century roots.