A Mid-Century Modern Renovation in Palm Beach County

When Chicago condo dwellers Kurt Baldassari and Virginia Devlin decided it was time to escape their city’s harsh winters once and for all, there was just one thing they couldn’t compromise on—the home had to be a mid-century modern. They found exactly that on a charming street called Barefoot Lane in Palm Beach County, Florida. The home was built in 1956 by Byron Simonson, an accomplished architect from the Palm Beach area whose residential designs are hard to come by today. The couple worked with architect Jeffrey Silberstein to preserve the home’s mid-century touches, while creating a light-filled space that feels current.