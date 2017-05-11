Subscribe
A Look at Kitchen Renovations
A collection of some of our favorite kitchen renovations from our archives.
Harry Bates designed this simple cedar house for a young family in New York in 1967.
Now rented out as an office/retail space, the downstairs contains a kitchen, which is fitted with Ikea lamps and steel...
The eye-catching kitchen cabinets behind Cat Macleod and her daughter, Celeste, were custom-built in lemon Liri...
The floor-to-ceiling storage and simple finishes in Scavolini's Reflex kitchen leave plenty of room for culinary art to...
On the main floor, the kitchen islandis like Zulaikha’s own version of a Donald Judd sculpture: minimal, freestanding,...
Vintage kettles and a wide-ranging assortment of pots and pans sit above kitchen cabinets from IKEA.
The walnut cabinets in the kitchen, which update and warm the space, were designed by Nilus de Matran and fabricated by...
A custom recycled-Douglas fir table by VanEyk Custom Woodworks is the heart of the living-dining room in the so-called...
Almost every element of the interior—from the kitchen cabinetry to the art on the walls—was created by Dollahite...