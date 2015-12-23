A Look at Hot-Rolled Steel in 5 Modern Homes

To attain a true industrial aesthetic, there's nothing better than the unique look and feel of hot-rolled industrial steel. Unlike cold-rolling, which requires extra processing at room temperature, hot-rolling shapes steel at blistering hot temperatures and requires no additional treatment. Hot-rolling typically produces a wider range of shapes as compared to cold-rolling, though with less rigorous tolerances for precision sizing. However, that hardly limits its application. From stairs to shelves, see its diverse uses in these five homes.