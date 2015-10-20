A Look at Cork Floors in Modern Homes

While it's been used since the 19th century in flooring, cork has recently been gaining broader recognition: cork is eco-friendly (careful harvesting of cork bark keeps the tree alive, potentially for centuries), comfortable (it stays at room temperature, so no more cold floors), durable (potentially lasting decades), noise-attenuating, and it comes in multiple colors. However, cork is soft, so heavy furniture, sharp objects, and animal claws can damage it. Prices can vary compared to other flooring options but humble cork is always worth a look.