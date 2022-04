At the tail end of my Scottish excursion last month, I got a chance to visit London. It was my first time in the city and man was I floored. I loved it to bits and can't wait to go back. Here's a little slideshow of a walk I took with a pair of pals who graciously let me stay with them, as well as a sneak peak of a house you should not be too surprised to see in the pages of Dwell before too long. Hope you enjoy my walk. I was bowled over!