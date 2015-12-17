A LEED Platinum Family Home Takes the Place of an Abandoned California Farmhouse

Set outside Petaluma, California, an idyllic property is a site for sustainable living.

When a young couple found a run-down homestead on 160 acres of Northern California’s Chileno Valley, it wasn’t exactly a place where they could raise their three children. The structure had been left to decay for more than 30 years, and the land was littered by a rickety shed, a crumbling well, and a series of old bathtubs. And yet, the rolling hills in the distance and community of ranchers and farmers nearby appealed to them. They wanted their kids, who are all under the age of 10, to grow up with a sense of place. They partnered with the architecture firm Turnbull Griffin Haesloop to create a home that honors the area’s homespun roots and welcomes the presence of the outdoors. Now, the property is a comfortable retreat for the family.