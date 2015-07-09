Gambier Retreat

BattersbyHowat architects defeated all odds when they designed this house on a tricky site.

Some of the most beautiful locales aren’t the easiest to build on. For their latest project, architect David Battersby and Heather Howat were tasked with perching a 3,500-square-foot vacation house on a steep, remote site overlooking British Columbia’s Center Bay. In fact, it was so out of the way that they had to ship the materials in on the largest barge they could rent, helicoptering the house’s structural beams in place. “It was a harrowing experience,” Howat says.