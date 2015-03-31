A House from the Era of 'Downton Abbey' Sports Surprising Modern Furniture

The Chatsworth house, the home of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, is over five centuries old. Home to the family's impressive art collection, it's a fitting place for an exhibition. But "Make Yourself Comfortable at Chatsworth" is not the type you'd expect. Open through October 2015, it brings modern seating—and some site-specific designs—to the home's historic interiors, making for an unusual juxtaposition of old and new.