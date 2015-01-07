A Historic Sydney Harbor House Gets a Bright Refresh

This 100-year-old house, located in the upscale Sydney suburb of Mosman, features a stunning vista but had been plagued by a dark and disorganized interior, the result of multiple renovations over the decades. The clients, a family of five, approached Sydney and New York-based firm Burley Katon Halliday with a tight budget to bring light and views of the harbor into the interior. The architects brought new clarity to the house by implementing a more open and sensitive room plan.