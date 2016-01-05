A Hillside Toronto Renovation Immerses Residents in the Surrounding Tree Canopy

Rich walnut finishes and Douglas fir beams help define this revamped midcentury dwelling.

Originally owned by an Eaton’s department store designer in the 1950s, Calvin Yoa and Caroline Tsang’s Toronto home has seen only one remodel, due in part to the integrity of the original. “With this particular project the bones of the home were good, so although technically it was largely a full interior finishes demolition, we preserved what original structure that we could,” explains Jenny Francis, principal of her eponymous Toronto-based design firm. The two story redux—completed in 2015—features Douglas fir beamed ceilings, walnut paneling, and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that open into a deciduous canopy. Once the only house on the block, Yoa and Tsang’s residence retains its original midcentury look with updated features like radiant heating and a glass facade that beautifully blurs the line between the interior and the outdors.