A Compact, Light-Filled Victorian Renovation in England

An airy color palette drives this budget-conscious remodel in London.

In London’s Kensal Green, a run-down Victorian home was smartly modernized, while carefully preserving original architectural elements. The owners, a couple with small children, sought to bring openness into the cramped space, and create a bright and functional home for their family. London-based practice Russian for Fish worked intimately with the owners to bring their vision to life, all while adhering to a strict project budget of under $150,000. Being designers themselves, the couple had a strong aesthetic viewpoint, and the team took great care to make color and materials choices that would complement their furniture and art pieces. The final result is a bright and modern dwelling which enables the family to live comfortably in just over 1,000 square feet.