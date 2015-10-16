A California Cottage Renovated for Easy Indoor-Outdoor Living

Filled with the resident's childhood memories, this quirky home's update kept it true to its San Diego heritage.

Originally purchased by the homeowner’s grandmother in the early 50’s, this San Diego fisherman’s 1,266 square foot cottage now packs modern updates and a new generation’s design preferences. Fisherman’s cottages, so called because of their midcentury popularity in fishing communities throughout coastal San Diego, tend to offer a classic horizontal plan and low maintenance seaside vibe. With the help of the homeowner who actively participated in the design process, Architects Magnus introduced more color, daylight and an open floor plan among other modern touches. Even the garage has been converted to what the architects refer to as “the cube” - a versatile 400 square foot outdoor/indoor entertainment space. The result is a familiar feeling home true to its community’s history with a younger, brighter look to boot.