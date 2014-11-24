A Bold New Take on the Traditional Light Switch

The tactile, colorful, and programmable Smart Booo presents a colorful take on the staid switch.

Sensing the opportunities in the current wave of smart home technology, as well as the stale sameness of the classic light switch, Eindhoven-based custom lighting company Booo embarked on a three-year project to reimagine how we turn a light on and off. The resulting Smart Booo system delivers a radical departure in a tactile, design-savvy frame.