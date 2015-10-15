A Bay Area Renovation Keeps its Midcentury Modern Roots

This 1958 home is everything a family could ever want back then—and now, with some minor modifications.

For Jerome Buttrick of Oakland based Buttrick Projects, the aim of this renovation was simply to update an already well-designed midcentury home. Situated on a steeply sloping lot, the home boasts views of the Bay from the comfort of a sheer buttressed living room, a move inspired by the one from the original plan. Keeping much of the original layout, the extensive remodel involved replacing almost every wall to introduce modern insulation, appliances and materials. Not only has the remodel made room for the kids, it also incorporated subtly sustainable features such as sun shading eaves and operable windows. As Buttrick explains, “The original project was a future forward-looking stage for domestic life that remains relevant today.”