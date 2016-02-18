A 16-Foot-Wide Barcelona Row House Gets Creative to Stay Bright and Airy

Nook Architects wraps a staircase in mesh and transforms a confined row house into an open home.

Sparked by an influx of young professionals and artists, the factories and working class homes that once dominated Barcelona’s Poblenou neighborhood are giving way to innovative residential architecture. Hired by a young Spanish-Swedish couple to refurbish a two-story row home, Nook Architects realized that the house needed more than just a facelift. Due to poor construction, the architects had to start from scratch. What began as a modest remodeling project became an opportunity to “delete the visual limits of the usual house with multiple levels,” says Nook Architects. The result is an airy and art-filled home with colorful details from top to bottom.