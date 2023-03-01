SubscribeSign In
Architect Michael Cobb uses sustainable materials like straw bales and rammed earth in the construction of this weekend home in Healdsburg, California.
Eight layers of polycarbonate plastic are used for the three-inch think cladding of the south-facing façade of this renovated house in the Spanish Pyrenees. Inn winter, the polycarbonate absorbs sunlight during the day, heating up to about 130°F. This heat is then transferred to the stone walls, which slowly radiated into the interiors, keeping it around 70°F even as night temperatures drop to 25°F.
Designed by architecture firm Arba, this countryside A-frame residence just 45-minutes outside of Paris has wood stove heating, a solar vacuum tube for hot water, a washing machine and toilet that uses recycled water, and is connected to a 100 percent renewable grid supplied by the French company Enercoop.
This cabin retreat in the woods of Ontario, Canada has windows that were recycled from a Toronto skyscraper. It is outfitted with self-powered Ecofans, a 65-gallon pressurized tank with a pump that doesn’t require constant power to operate, on-demand propane water heater and refrigerator, and a 19,000 BTU commercial-grade Wolf stove has been converted from natural gas to propane.
Mexico City architects Ambrosi | Etchegaray installed a 150,000-liter water tank that holds rainwater in this eco-friendly holiday home in Tepoztlán, xxx. The water in the tank is heated solar energy when the water for the showers and pools require heating.
Designed for close to net-zero energy consumption, Edmonton architect Vivian Manasc’s colorful rooftop penthouse is equipped with solar panels that generate electricity. Waste heat emissions from the elevator core helps to warm the space passively.
