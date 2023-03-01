Eight layers of polycarbonate plastic are used for the three-inch think cladding of the south-facing façade of this renovated house in the Spanish Pyrenees. Inn winter, the polycarbonate absorbs sunlight during the day, heating up to about 130°F. This heat is then transferred to the stone walls, which slowly radiated into the interiors, keeping it around 70°F even as night temperatures drop to 25°F.