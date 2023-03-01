900 Sanchez 2023
Eight layers of polycarbonate plastic are used for the three-inch think cladding of the south-facing façade of this renovated house in the Spanish Pyrenees. Inn winter, the polycarbonate absorbs sunlight during the day, heating up to about 130°F. This heat is then transferred to the stone walls, which slowly radiated into the interiors, keeping it around 70°F even as night temperatures drop to 25°F.
Designed by architecture firm Arba, this countryside A-frame residence just 45-minutes outside of Paris has wood stove heating, a solar vacuum tube for hot water, a washing machine and toilet that uses recycled water, and is connected to a 100 percent renewable grid supplied by the French company Enercoop.
This cabin retreat in the woods of Ontario, Canada has windows that were recycled from a Toronto skyscraper. It is outfitted with self-powered Ecofans, a 65-gallon pressurized tank with a pump that doesn’t require constant power to operate, on-demand propane water heater and refrigerator, and a 19,000 BTU commercial-grade Wolf stove has been converted from natural gas to propane.