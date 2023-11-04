Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Collection by Chelsea Ingram

862 Front Elevation

Another key element of the design is the fact that the home's energy is supplied by extensive solar collection and the harvesting of gray water, radically reducing the building’s energy expenditure. In fact, the house generates more energy than it consumes.
Large, colorful plantings selected by landscape architect Stefan Hammerschmidt stand out against the cool geometry of a pair of restored Rudolph Schindler homes—a third is nearby—in Inglewood, California.
Stafford Architecture devised a new plan that respects the natural features of the site.
Montalba’s biggest challenge was making sure that his four-bedroom home didn't look too large from the street.
Architects Ernesto Cragnolino and Krista Whitson designed and built an efficient four-bedroom home for their family in Austin.
The site was constrained by the root system of the mature trees, along with parking requirements, leading to a massing of two stacked boxes, with the larger upper level creating an overhang.
Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Living Room Fireplace Exterior
The couple and Pérez Palacios were particularly considerate of the build’s impact on the surrounding ecology. “The owners and myself, we wanted to do our best to take care of where we were working,” he says. As a result, they committed to not felling any trees to build Los Golondrinas.
Because the house next door was built almost to the edge of the property, the only place a patio could get natural light was in the very center of the lot.
Webster Wilson designed this backyard ADU in Portland, Oregon, as a retirement home for a grandmother with visiting grandchildren. It’s clad in white-stained tongue-and-groove cedar.
“I love the idea of hidden gems and an element of surprise,” says architect Kirsten Johnstone. “In this project, the application of a consistent material across the front facade provides ambiguity; the front door is clad in the same timber as the walls and doesn’t have a door handle. It is a quirky element that lends the opening of the door a sense of drama.”
The home aims to reduce long-term operating costs through the use of solar power and energy-efficient appliances, resulting in lower energy bills. Carefully considered niches and deep reveals throughout allow the sun to reach the concrete ground floor slab in winter—and help moderate heat in the summer.
