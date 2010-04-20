860-880 Lake Shore Drive Apts

Ever since studying the works of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe for my undergraduate degree in architecture at the University of Toronto, I have been in love with the 860-880 Lake Shore Drive apartments. When I learned I was heading to Chicago to attend the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), the top item on my to-do list after hitting the show floor was to visit the historic buildings, completed in 1951 and designated a city landmark in 1996. I headed up the Magnificent Mile, veered east, and in the warmth and sunlight of a beautiful spring day in the Windy City, beheld the two curtain-walled towers.

