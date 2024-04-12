The kitchen features custom millwork, a painted metal hood, and oak cabinetry.
The tiles continue up onto the vent hood to enhance the room's textured look.
Schoolhouse Luna Cord pendant lights hang above the square island in the kitchen.
The main floor sitting room is decked out with furniture in colors—moss green, cedar, eggshell—that echo the nature seen through the sliding glass doors.
Krysta Rodriguez, Adam Levy, and Tyler Logan, a Broadway performer and associate designer at Curated by KR, all attended the same performing arts high school in California
Fifty-foot-tall bamboo plants separate the backyard's different area's into "rooms."
Repurposed Douglas fir (leftovers from concrete formwork from the house build) was used on the ceiling, with a Velux skylight. The custom Douglas Fir bookshelf was designed and fabricated by Kevin, with a desktop made from salvaged pine by Vintage Mill Werks and a Hay stool.
The European white oak flooring is ‘Crystal Thunder’ by Riva Floors.
In the living room of the main house, a sofa by Patricia Urquiola surrounds a Nathan Young coffee table, capped with a floor lamp by Achille Castiglione.
The tiled wall cleverly hides a Juliet balcony above the kitchen, a space for the owners' teenage daughter to do homework, draw and interact with the family from afar.
Plants spill over the steel shelf above the copper-covered island bench, adding to the kitchen's cocktail bar vibe.
The cozy, "cocoon-like
Fireclay Salton Sea tile covers the walls and floor.
The ceramic wall tile in one of the bathrooms if from Portobello America, and the tub is by Sabbia.
The main house, the guest house, the sauna, and the ocean are all connected by Siberian larch paths.
Uncovered paths lead straight down into the forest.
A Japanese-style Bamboo water fountain sits in the driveway.
The pink Breccia Damascata marble bench top paired with shimmering caramel zellige tiles reflects Nicole's sense of maximalism. "I grew up in a family of maximalists—artists, collectors, and creators,