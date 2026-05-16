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Collection by Pascal Bédard

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Developed and designed by Janna Levitt and Dean Goodman of LGA Architectural Partners, Ulster House is an example of the kind of construction that could help meet Toronto’s housing needs.
Developed and designed by Janna Levitt and Dean Goodman of LGA Architectural Partners, Ulster House is an example of the kind of construction that could help meet Toronto’s housing needs.
“I wanted to go upstairs to a place that was completely clean, serene, and quiet,” says Paula of the library, for which the architects created an open steel bookcase.
“I wanted to go upstairs to a place that was completely clean, serene, and quiet,” says Paula of the library, for which the architects created an open steel bookcase.
Articulated reveals mark where the drywall meets the wood of the tread, and a bent steel railing, powder-coated black, follows the line of the staircase.
Articulated reveals mark where the drywall meets the wood of the tread, and a bent steel railing, powder-coated black, follows the line of the staircase.
Lick chose a palette for its "Colors of the Year,
Lick chose a palette for its "Colors of the Year,
The gray marble backsplash and worktops in the kitchen echo the natural beauty of the timberwork by Madera, adding another layer of interest to the material palette.
The gray marble backsplash and worktops in the kitchen echo the natural beauty of the timberwork by Madera, adding another layer of interest to the material palette.
The family sat on two dozen different sofas trying to find the right mix of comfort and sleekness before deciding custom was the way to go. A deep-cushioned, slim-backed piece—built by Luke Parsons Millwork—fits just right and somehow makes the whole space just seem bigger. It also features pull-out footstools, a coffee table and concealed storage for blankets. Custom upholstery is by The Big Stuff.
The family sat on two dozen different sofas trying to find the right mix of comfort and sleekness before deciding custom was the way to go. A deep-cushioned, slim-backed piece—built by Luke Parsons Millwork—fits just right and somehow makes the whole space just seem bigger. It also features pull-out footstools, a coffee table and concealed storage for blankets. Custom upholstery is by The Big Stuff.
Perforated steel and a glass guardrail on the stairwell allow the skinny second-floor hallway to feel as open as possible.
Perforated steel and a glass guardrail on the stairwell allow the skinny second-floor hallway to feel as open as possible.
The white oak hardwood staircase between the main and second floor were installed by RK Woodworking. A plywood, MDF-finished guardrail is painted white to match the walls; the handrail features an integrated LED strip light.
The white oak hardwood staircase between the main and second floor were installed by RK Woodworking. A plywood, MDF-finished guardrail is painted white to match the walls; the handrail features an integrated LED strip light.
Super-matte white p-Lam upper cabinets blend with the walls to give the illusion that the space is wider than its 16 feet. Lower cabinets are a rich walnut veneer, topped with Glacier White Corian countertops. Concealed sockets from Bocci add to the sleek, minimalist effect, while a soapstone slab on the island adds a welcoming warmth. “The island is where everyone sits, for breakfast, for snacks, for working,” says Bader. “You don’t want a surface that’s polished and cold.”
Super-matte white p-Lam upper cabinets blend with the walls to give the illusion that the space is wider than its 16 feet. Lower cabinets are a rich walnut veneer, topped with Glacier White Corian countertops. Concealed sockets from Bocci add to the sleek, minimalist effect, while a soapstone slab on the island adds a welcoming warmth. “The island is where everyone sits, for breakfast, for snacks, for working,” says Bader. “You don’t want a surface that’s polished and cold.”

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