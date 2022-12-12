SubscribeSign In
Collection by Tadashi Suzuki

Floor Plan of Columba Tree House by Madeiguincho
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Architect Gonçalo Marrote of Madeiguincho walks the perimeter of the tree house.</span>
The architects created a shaded outdoor area beneath the tree house by employing stilts.
From the rooftop, there are expansive views of the epic landscape.
A small door opens and connects the rooftop deck area and the landscape to the upper-level bedroom.
A ladder made from Japanese cedar accesses the upper-level bedroom, where a skylight provides views of treetops and the sky.
Awning-style wood shutters help mitigate sunlight and keep the tree house cool.
Thermo-treated pine shower walls display a subtle pattern that adds interest in the bathroom.
Birch plywood walls and pine floors offer texture and warmth in the bedroom on the first level.
Built-in benches that connect to the kitchen cabinetry offer a place to sit and dine or view the landscape.
The kitchen showcases birch plywood cabinetry and counters.
The tree house's floors, walls, ceiling, and built-in furniture are wrapped in wood, connecting the interior to the outdoors.
A cork wall offers texture and subtle pattern at the entrance to the tree house.
The tree house features a rooftop deck and a steel slide beside the entrance staircase.
The 260-square-foot tree house in Melides that Madeiguincho designed was inspired by a pair of centenary pine trees.
Designed by Madeiguincho, the Columba tree house has handbuilt furniture, a roof deck, and a slide.
