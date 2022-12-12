Dwell House
Collection by
Tadashi Suzuki
64
View
18
Photos
Floor Plan of Columba Tree House by Madeiguincho
Architect Gonçalo Marrote of Madeiguincho walks the perimeter of the tree house.
The architects created a shaded outdoor area beneath the tree house by employing stilts.
From the rooftop, there are expansive views of the epic landscape.
Wood
A small door opens and connects the rooftop deck area and the landscape to the upper-level bedroom.
A ladder made from Japanese cedar accesses the upper-level bedroom, where a skylight provides views of treetops and the sky.
Awning-style wood shutters help mitigate sunlight and keep the tree house cool.
Thermo-treated pine shower walls display a subtle pattern that adds interest in the bathroom.
Birch plywood walls and pine floors offer texture and warmth in the bedroom on the first level.
Built-in benches that connect to the kitchen cabinetry offer a place to sit and dine or view the landscape.
The kitchen showcases birch plywood cabinetry and counters.
The tree house's floors, walls, ceiling, and built-in furniture are wrapped in wood, connecting the interior to the outdoors.
A cork wall offers texture and subtle pattern at the entrance to the tree house.
The tree house features a rooftop deck and a steel slide beside the entrance staircase.
The 260-square-foot tree house in Melides that Madeiguincho designed was inspired by a pair of centenary pine trees.
Designed by Madeiguincho, the Columba tree house has handbuilt furniture, a roof deck, and a slide.
